Dozens of Okehampton train station users have reported receiving parking fines despite being able to pay the fee as the ticket machine was out of order. Affected Okehampton residents came forward arguing that they had been issued with ‘unfair’ penalty charge notice by APCOA, the company managing the parking at the station, which had refused to repeal the fines of £50-100 despite being shown proof that customers could not pay because the ticket machine was not working.