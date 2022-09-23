Ofsted rates South Tawton as ‘good’
South Tawton Primary School has achieved ‘good’ school status in its most recent Ofsted inspection which took place in June this year.
The school is now celebrating the ‘good’ result of its first full Ofsted inspection since it became an academy in 2018.
The inspector praised the school for the ‘priority that leaders place on reading’, the support offered to SEND children and the emphasis on teaching children about equality and diversity. The inspector also described the children as ‘kind and polite’, ‘eager to learn’ and ‘do not worry about bullying.’
To improve the school further, the inspector suggested teachers ensure all children had grasped key knowledge as some pupils struggled to recall information taught in previous lessons.
Under Section 8 of the Education Act 2005 a ‘good’ school will be inspected every four years setting the next inspection date for South Tawton Primary School in 2026.
South Tawton Primary School is part of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust which runs 14 primary schools and 3 secondary schools across the Dartmoor region including Okehampton Primary School, Okehampton College and Tavistock College.
Most recently, the trust has taken on The Promise School for SEND children near Okehampton which opened at the beginning of this academic year. Currently the pupils are being hosted by St James Primary School and Okehampton College while the new school building is being completed and is expected to open its doors at the start of the next academic year.
The new school is part of a £22 million programme by Devon County Council to provide 300 extra places for SEN children to help resolve the current shortage of SEN schools in the county.
