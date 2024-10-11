An Okehampton air cadet has been selected out of cadets across the county to serve as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the coming year.
Flight Sergeant Giles Pahdi, 16, of 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron was made Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet at an investiture which was held at Devon County Hall in Exeter recently.
His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – representatives of the King in each county – are invited to select members of the Sea Cadet Corps, the Army Cadet Force and the Royal Air Force Air Cadets and appoint them as a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet to support them in their official duties.
The Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets are typically amongst the best cadets in their respective organisations – having completed the majority of their cadet training – and tend to carry the rank of Cadet Sergeant or above.
Flight Lieutenant Dave Wilkinson, of 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron, said: “Being appointed Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is a massive privilege and as such they are given the rare opportunity to accompany their Lord Lieutenant at high-profile civic and military occasions (Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday) and royal visits, supporting their Lord Lieutenant and acting as ambassador for their local unit and the wider cadet movement.”
Giles, who lives in Lewdown, has been appointed by the Lord Lieutenant for a period of 12 months, during which time he is entitled to wear the Lord Lieutenant’s cadet badge on his left arm. He has also received a certificate of appointment, presented at the investiture by deputy lord lieutenant Rear Admiral Chris Snow.