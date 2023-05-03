A deputation from the Okehampton area were paying tribute to the new King outside Buckingham Palace in advance of the Coronation. Sandford parish clerk Malcolm Vallance and family - Katy and Aaron from Crediton and Pete, Molly and Rosie from Sampford Courtenay - travelled to London to walk the Coronation route. They all agreed it was a truly memorable day out especially for the younger members of the family who have since been looking out for the places they saw on TV saying 'we were there!'