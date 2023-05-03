A deputation from the Okehampton area were paying tribute to the new King outside Buckingham Palace in advance of the Coronation. Sandford parish clerk Malcolm Vallance and family - Katy and Aaron from Crediton and Pete, Molly and Rosie from Sampford Courtenay - travelled to London to walk the Coronation route. They all agreed it was a truly memorable day out especially for the younger members of the family who have since been looking out for the places they saw on TV saying 'we were there!'
Okehampton area residents visit Buckingham Palace in honour of today's Coronation
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes[email protected]
Saturday 6th May 2023 6:00 am
Share
Malcolm Vallance and group from Crediton, Sandford and Sampford Courtenay (Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |