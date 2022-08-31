Okehampton Argyle tough it out for victory against Honiton Town

Argyle created some good movements forward and seemed to have the edge but suffered a setback on 15 minutes when a Honiton player spotted keeper Aaron Dearing off his line and fired in a long shot from the Honiton half which went through the usually reliable Dearing’s hands and into the net to give the visitors a one goal lead. Okehampton fought back and made some lovely attacking moves but chances were squandered until the 33rd minute when Luke Mortimore equalised with a great shot from a well taken corner.