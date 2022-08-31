Okehampton Argyle tough it out for victory against Honiton Town

Thursday 8th September 2022 6:00 am
Share
A football
File photo (File photo )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

With key players still missing due to injury, Okehampton put in a much better performance this week against a tough Honiton side who competed for every ball throughout.

Argyle created some good movements forward and seemed to have the edge but suffered a setback on 15 minutes when a Honiton player spotted keeper Aaron Dearing off his line and fired in a long shot from the Honiton half which went through the usually reliable Dearing’s hands and into the net to give the visitors a one goal lead. Okehampton fought back and made some lovely attacking moves but chances were squandered until the 33rd minute when Luke Mortimore equalised with a great shot from a well taken corner.

Okehampton improved further in the second half and stepped up a gear as Jamel Bokhammas, Brad Ausden and Morgan Reynolds were brought on from the bench with fresh legs.

The winning goal came on 68 minutes, when Bokhammas played a beautiful through ball out of defence to Mortimore wide on the right. He floated in a perfect cross for Brad Ausden to finish with a well taken header. So a deserved win for the Okes but a very competitive match providing good entertainment.

Man of the match was awarded to central defender Harvey Newman for a flawless performance.

The previous Tuesday, Argyle had had a fine 4 – 0 away victory under lights at Sidmouth Town with goals from Luke Mortimore 2, Jake Rowe and Sam Round.

Next Saturday, Okehampton are at away to Bridport with a 3pm kick-off and on Wednesday, September 14, they are away to Torrington with a 7.30pm start.

More About:

OkehamptonOkehampton Argyle
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0