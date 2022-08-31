Okehampton Argyle tough it out for victory against Honiton Town
Subscribe newsletter
With key players still missing due to injury, Okehampton put in a much better performance this week against a tough Honiton side who competed for every ball throughout.
Argyle created some good movements forward and seemed to have the edge but suffered a setback on 15 minutes when a Honiton player spotted keeper Aaron Dearing off his line and fired in a long shot from the Honiton half which went through the usually reliable Dearing’s hands and into the net to give the visitors a one goal lead. Okehampton fought back and made some lovely attacking moves but chances were squandered until the 33rd minute when Luke Mortimore equalised with a great shot from a well taken corner.
Okehampton improved further in the second half and stepped up a gear as Jamel Bokhammas, Brad Ausden and Morgan Reynolds were brought on from the bench with fresh legs.
The winning goal came on 68 minutes, when Bokhammas played a beautiful through ball out of defence to Mortimore wide on the right. He floated in a perfect cross for Brad Ausden to finish with a well taken header. So a deserved win for the Okes but a very competitive match providing good entertainment.
Man of the match was awarded to central defender Harvey Newman for a flawless performance.
The previous Tuesday, Argyle had had a fine 4 – 0 away victory under lights at Sidmouth Town with goals from Luke Mortimore 2, Jake Rowe and Sam Round.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at away to Bridport with a 3pm kick-off and on Wednesday, September 14, they are away to Torrington with a 7.30pm start.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |