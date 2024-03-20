An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman from Okehampton who died in a house fire last year.
Pamela Swaffield died just three days before her 73rd birthday following a fire in her flat in a 15-storey tower block in Plymouth in the early hours of September.18 last year.
An inquest was told that Pamela, aged 72, was born in Okehampton, but was living alone at the ninth-floor flat in Plymouth when she died. She was divorced and was a retired cleaner.
Her neighbours smelt smoke around 2.30 am in Tavy House, Devonport and called the fire service. She was taken to Derriford hospital with significant burns where she died.
The cause of death has been given as carbon monoxide toxicity and extensive burns and a full inquest will be held at a later date.
Speaking at the time, a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 2.37am to a fire in a ninth floor flat. Firefighters in breathing apparatus rescued a woman suffering from severe burns from the flat and performed first aid before she was taken to hospital by ambulance.
“A sprinkler system operated inside the flat and the fire was contained to that single flat.”
The block of flats is one of three which had cladding removed because it was similar to that which led to the spread of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. It was replaced with new material which was safe and energy efficient.