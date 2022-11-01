Okehampton bus cuts leave elderly feeling more isolated
Following a cut to Okehampton’s bus services, some elderly residents have reported they are now struggling to carry out their weekly shop and feel more isolated as a result.
Since the start of November when bus company Stagecoach implemented its new bus timetable, some elderly Okehampton residents who are no longer able to drive have said that carrying out their weekly shop has become much more difficult as they are forced to wait longer for a bus into town.
Okehampton pensioner Nick Marshall, who no longer drives for health reasons, said: ‘The recent changes to the Stagecoach timetable have impacted the way we shop, making life more difficult. Our weekly shop usually takes about 45 minutes but the bus runs every three hours. We now have to use a taxi or community transport both costing £5.
‘I have an electric scooter so if the weather’s fine I can get into town and my wife sometimes walks down. However, we definitely feel more isolated now.’
To mitigate the problem, the Marshalls have contacted the Okehampton District and Community Transport Group to ask for regular help travelling into town.
However, Mr Marshall and his wife are concerned that the extra cost of getting into town via alternative means, especially in wet and cold weather, will soon add up and be an unnecessary expense when bus passes for older people entitle them to travel for free on standard buses during off-peak hours.
Stagecoach announced it was reducing bus services in Okehampton and the surrounding area last month, citing low demand for the service making it commercially viable.
Many Okehampton residents reacted with concern to the move asome elderly residents relie heavily on the bus service as they do not have their own transport.
Several Okehampton town councillors also highlighted concerns that the scrapping of the daytime Okehampton stops could also prevent residents from accessing vital healthcare if they were unable to drive to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital’s A&E department.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: ‘Following a comprehensive review of our network, changes have been introduced to the route and timetable of Service 6/6A which are designed to simplify the timetable, reflect passenger demand and ensure bus services remain commercially viable.
‘Above the three hourly frequency, some additional journeys are maintained to operate at peak times facilitating school, college and commuter flows. The timetables are also designed to facilitate connections between routes 6 and 6A, as well as connections with GWR rail services to Crediton and Exeter St David’s.
‘These changes enable us to focus resource where demand is greatest, concentrate on maintaining vital journeys and connections and to provide a network that best meets the changing needs of the communities we serve. We do apologise to any customers who are inconvenienced by this change.’
Stagecoach is one of the largest bus operators in the UK and runs bus services across the country.
Comments