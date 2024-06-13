Okehampton resident Jenny Edwards has shared her journey as a caregiver for her husband, shedding light on the challenges unpaid carers face in the UK.
Jenny spoke about her experiences caring for her husband, David, who has vascular dementia, during Carers' Week (June 10-16) and the support the couple receives from dementia daycare group, The Filo Project, to raise awareness of the group's work and help other unpaid carers find much-needed support.
David attends The Filo Project, an organisation that provides daycare for dementia patients. The service caters to socially isolated older people with early to moderate dementia by providing small daycare sessions in hosts' homes. Each session, lasting six hours, offers a home-cooked lunch and a range of engaging activities, providing a much-needed break for caregivers like Jenny.
She said: "For me, The Filo Project is excellent at keeping David socially active and keeping his brain working as long as possible. He's in a homely atmosphere where he feels comfortable.
"It allows you to plan to meet friends or go shopping, or maybe go to Exeter or do things that are difficult to do if you've got somebody with you, dementia or any other kind of problem."
Jenny has also described how dementia has changed her relationship with David. She said: "He's still got great humour, and on good days, you might not be able to tell he has dementia. But he can't be left unsupervised as he still tries to do things that aren't safe without someone around – for example, he'll try to make a cup of tea, but he wouldn't be safe with the kettle. He also wanders around at night, sometimes 4-5 times a night.
"I love him to bits, and he's still my husband, but I've lost him. That's the thing with dementia; it's a gradual loss of the person and what you once had with them. I see older couples walking down the street holding hands - a very simple thing, but you can't do that; that simple thing about a relationship has gone.
"I'm lucky to have support around me; there are others who have much less. But I'm emotionally, physically and mentally exhausted, and I'm looking into respite care for myself now even though we're getting to our limit of what we can afford."
Dr Liz Dennis, co-director of The Filo Project, said, "Caring for someone with dementia can be incredibly challenging. But when carers are well supported, their physical and mental health is bolstered, and they're in a better position to fulfil their caring role.
"At The Filo Project, we are in a unique position to help our clients' families as we see them every week and get to know them well. We notice when carers are struggling and can proactively offer support at the earliest opportunity, and the difference it makes shows that good care can be an effective treatment in itself."
The Filo Project was established in 2014 and has supported over 3,000 older people across Devon, Somerset, and East Lancashire. Many were previously unable to access care due to financial or logistical constraints due to their rural location.
Carers Week is a national campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges of unpaid carers, and recognise their contribution to families and communities throughout the UK.