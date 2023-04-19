She added: ‘Going out into this world armed with my camera and tripod and having the opportunity to show people the landscapes that surround us gives me joy, knowing many people don’t get access to see these sights in person, giving them a snippet of the outdoors pushes me to keep going out, and keep shooting. Admittedly, not every day is easy, leaving the house can be a real struggle, but once I push through the barriers, with camera in hand I get lost in the creative processes, and having that time to connect with nature is something that can often get lost in today’s society. When returning from countless hours in the outdoors, the feeling of accomplishment is overwhelming. Sometimes, you don’t always get a great photo from that day, but often it’s the being in nature that counts.’