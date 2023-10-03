Another change this year, is that there will not be a ‘last appeal float’ for people to throw their loose change into, as insurance will not cover the carnival organisers in case of injury. All is not lost, however, as large purple dustbins put inside prams will be driven through the streets to collect people’s last pennies. Karen said this was a sign of the times. “The thing is the risk is too high if anyone is injured by falling coins,’ she said. “The insurance won’t look on it favourably and it could lead to committee members being sued, so this year we have invested in some large purple dustbins and we have got a couple of pushchairs and put the dustbins in the pushchairs and people will be walking at the back of the procession with these.It is a last chance for everyone to get rid of their pennies.”