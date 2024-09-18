Entries are now open for Okehampton Carnival, to be held on Saturday, October 19.
Entry forms are available to pick up at Donald’s Menswear in Fore Street.
There are classes for everyone – floats and walking, adults and children
Charities and businesses in town are invited to create window displays on the theme of Well-known sayings, with a public vote will choose the winners.
The carnival committee volunteers also don fancy dress on the day.
“We just thought it creates a better atmosphere if we all dress up as well,” said Karen. “If you’ve got a collection tin, people will drop a donation in the collection tin if your costume makes them smile.
“A lot of the charity shops are turning out their fancy dress at the moment, so people can get their costumes together. I know Okehampton Primary School and FOOTsteps School of Dance are taking part.
“For local clubs – football, rugby and the like – we have a decorated wheelbarrow class so they can promote themselves. The only people who pay to enter the carnival are the trade at £10 a float. It is free to enter for everybody else.”
Carnival Day itself starts with a coffee morning in the Charter Hall from 9.30am to 12 noon.
Judging of the afternoon classes for children starts at 2pm in Okehampton College sports hall.
Then at 3pm, town mayor Allenton Fisher will crown carnival royalty Summer and Willow Gee on the college drive.
Evening entries assemble on Mill Road (between the waterwheel and Station Road) from 4.30pm, with St James Street, Park Row, the bottom half of Station Road and Kempley Road closed to traffic for this.
After judging from 6pm, the evening procession sets off at 7.15pm led by local fire crew in their fire engine, down George Street, Fore Street, East Street, Crediton Road, Limehayes Road and Exeter Road then back down East Street and Fore Street to finish in George Street.
Marshals will man road closures during the afternoon and evening with the organisers appealing for patience from motorists while the procession passes through town.
Commentary will be provided by entertainer Rob Pudner.
Karen urged people to join in the fun. “Why not get together with friends and family, work colleagues or as an organisation and take part this year?” she said.
“We would like to thank Donald’s Menswear for agreeing to be the collection point for the entry forms again this year,” she added.