Okehampton Carnival puts on good show for the children
Despite the disappointment of cancelled processions Okehampton Carnival was a colourful community occasion with plenty of spirit on Saturday.
Although ‘gutted’ that road closure permissions had not been granted in time for the event, the Okehampton Carnival Committee did everything it could to make sure the children’s competition could take place.
And take place it did with some of the atmosphere and spectacle associated with the grand event.
After the entries had been judged in Okehampton College Sports Hall, town mayor Bob Tolley led the carnival participants around Simmons Park in a procession with the backdrop of the funfair and entertainment by the town’s own Entertainingly Different Rob Pudner.
Footsteps School of Dance which brought a good number of its 288 members along to do some Abba dance numbers was delighted to be taking part.
Madison Harris as the Maleficent carnival queen was crowned by Cllr Tolley and along with her attendents Willow Gee and Yasmin Harding presented with a gift as is tradition. Carnival princess Poppy Luxton was also crowned.
Carnival committee chairman Janet Carpenter who came as Peaky Blinders said: ‘We didn’t want to disappoint the children.
‘We wanted them to be able to show off their costumes and lots of the other things like the crowning of the queen and the coffee morning have take place too. The coffee morning went brilliantly.
‘We had to cancel things like the band and the cadets and it has been a lot of work to cancel and put things back on again.
‘For two years we didn’t have a carnival and we managed to scrape one together last year and it turned out to be brilliant, but now this. Next year we will start from scratch again and make it bigger and better.’
Among the entries were Graham Jones in his ‘Proud to be British’ crepe paper creation.
‘I have been taking part in the carnival for 25 years,’ he said.
Oliver and Cameron Moore’s nannie Diane spent many weeks creating their Sonic the Hedgehog and Help for Heroes Bearentries.
‘I did the carnival with my two boys till they were 16 and now am doing it for Oliver and Cameron,’ she said.
Okehampton Brownies and Guides impressed with their Butterflies Flutter by entry and Entertainment Through the Ages saw Year 1 Okehampton Primary School pupils dressed in every creation from a Tudor queen to an evacuee.
Many entrants said they were pleased to take part in the carnival , however low key, and there were many more carnivals to come they could take part in — South Zeal (this weekend) Dolton, Holsworthy and Hatherleigh among them.
RESULTS:
Ten to 15 years — 1, Help for Heroes Bear, Cameron Moore 2, Cleopatra, Lexie Vernon, 3, Hermione Granger, Abbie Friend.
Six to nine years — 1, Sonic the Hedgehog, 2, Emerald Ninja, Reuben Morgan-Cox, 3, Unicorn Fairy Princess, Aliya Vernon.
Five years and under — All Hands on Deck, Imogen Dell, 2, Cheerleader, Imogen Norgan-Cox, 3, Room on a Broom, Maisie Smith.
Groups of six-12 children — It’s a Bugs Life, Ruan, Ralphie and Nell Madge and Elodie, Spohia and Lily Keast.
Groups of 13 or more children — Entertainment Through Time, Okehampton Primary School Year 1 children, 2, Flutter by, Okehampton Guides, 3, Abba ania, Footsteps School of Dance
Non motorised vehicles — Mario Kart, Joshua, Edward and Emily Penna.
