Several students have achieved notable academic success this year. Gracie H earned top grades of A*, A*, and A* and will be attending the University of Southampton to study nursing. Jack W achieved A*, A, and Distinction* and has secured a place at the University of Bath to study sport and exercise science. Avénie H received grades of A*, A*, and B and will be heading to the University of Exeter to study modern languages. James F obtained grades of A, A, and C and will also attend the University of Exeter to study law.
Andrew Sweeney, Principal of Okehampton College, expressed his pride in the students' accomplishments: “We are delighted to see our students receiving their results today, all of which are hugely deserved after working so hard, not just over the last two years but throughout their secondary schooling. We are very proud of the next steps all our students will be taking, including securing places at their chosen universities, on coveted apprenticeships, and in first jobs of their choice. A-level results day is the culmination of a seven-year journey that the college and these young people have been on together, and we are thrilled to share in these results today.”
Mr Sweeney also extended his gratitude to the students, their families, the staff, and the wider academy community for their unwavering support and expressed his anticipation of all students’ future successes.
Jo Searle, Assistant Head of Post-16, added: “We are delighted that once again many of our students have been successful in gaining their chosen university places and will soon be heading off to start courses at universities across the UK. As well as getting onto traditional courses in the sciences, arts, and humanities, we have students who will be beginning vocational degrees in nursing, midwifery, teaching, and agriculture, as well as a number of students who are following a more creative route with degrees in fine art, game animation, and scenic construction. We are really proud of all of them and wish them well on their new ventures.”
