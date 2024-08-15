Jo Searle, Assistant Head of Post-16, added: “We are delighted that once again many of our students have been successful in gaining their chosen university places and will soon be heading off to start courses at universities across the UK. As well as getting onto traditional courses in the sciences, arts, and humanities, we have students who will be beginning vocational degrees in nursing, midwifery, teaching, and agriculture, as well as a number of students who are following a more creative route with degrees in fine art, game animation, and scenic construction. We are really proud of all of them and wish them well on their new ventures.”