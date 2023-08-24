Students at Okehampton College are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps on their education journey.
Staff and students have come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure these grades.
Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is part of the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust, some particular individual highlights include:
- Amy P achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.
- Otis achieved three grade 9s, seven grade 8s and one grade 7.
- Erin M achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, three grade 7s and a grade 6.
- Oliver G achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s and a grade 5.
- Phobe achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Pass.
- Nathaniel achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, three grade 7s, two grade 6s and a grade 4.
- Charlotte B achieved one grade 9, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and two grade 6s.
- Digby achieved three grade 9s, one Distinction*, five grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.
Mr Aaron Wilson, Head of Year 11 said: “We are all so very proud of our Year 11 students’ achievements, but there is also an element of pride as we bid a fond farewell to the cohort today. Not only have our students achieved highly, but they have made a lasting contribution to our school community. Young people have seen their character, persistence and resilience tested to the max, yet they have embraced the challenge with a real sense of ambition and purpose. We are genuinely excited about what the future holds for them, whether that's progressing on to A - levels, vocational courses or an apprenticeship. We wish them all the very best for their future ventures”. Mr Daniel White, Assistant Principal said: “Congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. Your commitment and dedication have been recognised through your results, shaping the opportunity to pursue your career path of choice. It has been wonderful to share the final part of your journey with you all and I wish you all the very best for the future”.
Mr Andrew Sweeney, Principal said: “It has been excellent to see so many individual achievements across this year group through the exam results. So much hard work has paid off and every student should feel proud of what they have achieved. We are very proud of our students and it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today”.
“I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider Okehampton community for their ongoing support and we look forward to an exciting new academic year ahead, where together, we will support all our students to achieve and develop”.