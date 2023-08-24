Mr Aaron Wilson, Head of Year 11 said: “We are all so very proud of our Year 11 students’ achievements, but there is also an element of pride as we bid a fond farewell to the cohort today. Not only have our students achieved highly, but they have made a lasting contribution to our school community. Young people have seen their character, persistence and resilience tested to the max, yet they have embraced the challenge with a real sense of ambition and purpose. We are genuinely excited about what the future holds for them, whether that's progressing on to A - levels, vocational courses or an apprenticeship. We wish them all the very best for their future ventures”. Mr Daniel White, Assistant Principal said: “Congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. Your commitment and dedication have been recognised through your results, shaping the opportunity to pursue your career path of choice. It has been wonderful to share the final part of your journey with you all and I wish you all the very best for the future”.