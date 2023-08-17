Students and staff at Okehampton College are celebrating today after receiving this year’s A-Level results, enabling students to secure places at their chosen universities, on coveted apprenticeships and selected jobs across multiple sectors and industries.
The sixth form students at the college, which is part of Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust, have achieved some excellent results which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.
Students across the academy performed well, with some of the individual standout achievements including:
- Lydia Hobbs who achieved an A*, A, A, A
- Hannah Dennis who achieved an A*, A, A, B
- Amelie Lloyd who achieved an A*, A*, A
- Hannah Brett who achieved an A*, A, A
- Louisa Lynn who achieved a Distinction*, A, A
All the students should be very proud of their achievements, and we wish them all the best for their next chapter of their lives and hope they stay in touch.
Andrew Sweeney, Okehampton College Principal, said: “We are delighted to see our students receiving their results today, all of which are hugely deserved after working so hard, not just over the last two years but through their secondary schooling. We are very proud of the next steps all our students will be taking, including securing places at their chosen universities, on coveted apprenticeships and in first jobs of their choice. A level results day is the culmination of a seven-year journey that the college and these young people have been on together and we are thrilled to share in these results today.
“I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider academy community for their ongoing support and we look forward to seeing our students go on to achieve brilliant things.”
Neil Sproats, Head of Post-16 said: “Seeing the students pick up their envelopes and knowing that these results enable them to move on to the next stage of their lives is hugely satisfying for the college staff. Our outgoing students have studied incredibly hard, and it was a delight to work with them over the past few years. We wish them all the best of luck with their next steps, whether they are moving away to university, studying closer to home or taking up apprenticeships or employment. We hope that they keep in touch and let us know how they are getting on down the line.”