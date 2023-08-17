Neil Sproats, Head of Post-16 said: “Seeing the students pick up their envelopes and knowing that these results enable them to move on to the next stage of their lives is hugely satisfying for the college staff. Our outgoing students have studied incredibly hard, and it was a delight to work with them over the past few years. We wish them all the best of luck with their next steps, whether they are moving away to university, studying closer to home or taking up apprenticeships or employment. We hope that they keep in touch and let us know how they are getting on down the line.”