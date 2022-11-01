Okehampton College student donates hair to charity
Okehampton College student Charleigh Miles donated 13 inches of her hair to charity on Saturday (November 5) to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.
Charleigh, who loves having long hair, made the decision to donate her hair to the children’s wig-making charity last month after she was unable to decide how to style her hair one day.
After some internet research and a chat with her mum, Charleigh decided she would cut her hair to help children who had sadly lost theirs.
The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 to provide children and young people who have lost hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions with real hair wigs.
Since it was established, the charity has also supplied over 12,000 wigs to children and young people across the UK and Ireland and funded research into children’s cancer.
As the Times went to press, Charleigh had already raised nearly £200 and is hoping to raise more.
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/charleigh-miles.
