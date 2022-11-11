Okehampton commemorates Armistice Day
Okehampton residents commemorated Armistice Day with a short service in St James Chapel today.
Members of the community, veterans and Royal British Legion members gathered in the chapel this morning to remember the fallen and thank the armed forces for their service in a service led by the Reverend Stephen Cook.
He said: ‘War happens when we forget, when we forget the lessons of the past. War happens when we forget who we truly are so that’s why it’s important not to forget. War happens when we forgot our common humanity. We are capable of building a better world, putting an end to war in which old man send young men to die.’
Following the service, a trumpeter from the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band played the Last Post and members of the community observed the two minute silence. The Royal British Legion then provided refreshment to all attendees.
On Sunday, there will be a parade and another service to honour Remembrance Sunday.
