Okehampton Community Kitchen has said that there are still places remaining for anyone wishing to attend the Community Christmas event at the Ockment Centre.
The Community Christmas will run from December 24-26 and include a range of activities from carol singing, games and Christmas dinner and is aimed at anyone struggling or needing companionship during the festive season.
To book a meal or to volunteer at the event please message or call 07806 770926
To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page at www.gofund.me/3bfc1bec or make a payment to Okehampton Community Kitchen using the sortcode 30-98-97 and account number 62324162.