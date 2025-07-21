The Okehampton Community Garden have been awarded £15,550 from the National Lottery Community Fund to improve the car park.
The much-needed upgrade will make the garden more accessible, particularly during the wetter months of the year.
The community garden shares its grounds with Okehampton Men in Sheds, a group with a strong and active membership. This funding will benefit their members as well.
The garden hosts a variety of workshops and events throughout the year including monthly shamanic drumming, Reiki Exchange for practitioners, play dates for children under eight, weekly produce days, and regular Seeds of Conversation meet ups. The community garden also hold open gardening sessions on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11am to 2pm.
