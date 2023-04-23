The proposed restructure could also see a range of other controversial changes including limiting teaching assistants to Reception and Key Stage 1 classes and a reduction in the number of teaching staff by 0.27 full time equivalent. However, the proposed restructuring would also see an increase in primary school leadership capacity and an increase in SENDCO (special educational needs and disabilities coordinator) provisions and the introduction of a health and safety lead. The proposed changes have outraged many residents in Okehampton and the surrounding towns and there is now an online campaign against the proposed changes. Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley has signed the online petition in a personal capacity.