Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has announced the winners of her annual Christmas card competition, which encouraged young people to get creative and design a picture to be featured on hundreds of her Christmas cards.
This year, Rosie from Bickleigh Down Church of England School in Woolwell took first place with her beautiful nativity design, which will feature on the front of the hundreds of Christmas cards Miss. Smith will be sending out this festive season. Rosie was presented with a Mr Speaker teddy bear as her prize.
Roman from Stowford School in Ivybridge’s creative card won second prize, whilst Eliza from Wembury School created another amazing festive design. Both Roman and Eliza received House of Commons teddy bears, and their designs will appear on the inside cover of Miss Smith’s Christmas cards, ensuring that the creativity of all three young people is seen.
Speaking about this year’s entries, Miss Smith said: “It’s always a joy to see the fantastic talent we have in our schools. Each of these young people has created something really special, and I’m thrilled to share their work with the wider community this Christmas. A big thank you to the dozens of people who sent in their designs and a special well done to Rosie, Roman, and Eliza. Your designs were brilliant!"
She is Opposition Assistant Whip in the Commons. Smith has been vocal on a number of social issues. She is also a committed Christian.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.