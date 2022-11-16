Okehampton dog trainer and Crufts champion Lauren Langman has just qualified for Crufts 2023 alongside her daughter, who will be competing in the Young Kennel Club Crufts competition.
Lauren has qualified four dogs for the world famous dog show and this year her daughter, 10-year-old Eliza, will follow in her mother’s footsteps to compete at the show as well.
Lauren is currently the Crufts Singles Agility Small champion which she, along with her cocker spaniel, first won in 2020. She has also won the Championship Agility prize – a very sought-after title at Crufts.