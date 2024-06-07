OKEHAMPTON’S D-DAY celebrations took place at the show field, 6 June.
Starting at 5:45pm, the event started with performances by The Hummingbirds, the Get Changed Theatre Company, the Community Choir, and the Army Cadet Drums.
Attendees were treated to flypasts by a formation of three AH64 E Apache Gunships, two 2 Auster, AOP 3 and 9, Artillery spotting aircraft that were used during D-Day.
Subsequently, various military vehicles were displayed for all to see.
To finish off, the Eddie Kingdom Jazz Collective gave a performance.
Stewarding was carried out by the Army Cadets and Air Cadets.
A spokesperson for Okehampton town council said “the jointly hosted D Day event by Okehampton Hamlets Parish and Okehampton Town Councils on Thursday 6th June was a huge success and all those who contributed in some way are thanked for their assistance.
This includes the RAF and Army Cadets, all those who performed or provided much needed refreshments and James, the Town’s Park-Keeper who arranged the fly pasts.”