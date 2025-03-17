A DOG at her first-ever Crufts dog show did her owner proud.
Chestnut brown Wild and owner Lauren Langman had an enjoyable experience at the world famous show in the NEC Birmingham which was good experience for the future.
Lauren, the owner of Devon Dogs & Absolute Dogs, based in Okehampton, qualified her young and upcoming dog Wild for the novice final at the prestigious event,, where she competed in the small category.
Lauren said: “Wild looked great out there on the green carpet for her first-ever experience of Crufts. Wild took it all in her stride – the lights, the audience – she was amazing.”
The journey to this novice final is through qualifying rounds throughout the agility season all over the country, with competitors needing to gain a first or second place to appear on the magical green carpet.
Agility competitions evaluate the fitness of the dog and the handler's skill in training and guiding the dog through specific obstacles. Agility is fast, intense and popular with spectators.
With the novice cup being open to dogs starting their agility career on their way up to the top level, thousands of dogs enter the tough ten qualifying rounds, meaning it is a huge achievement to qualify for the final.
Once qualified, Wild and Lauren went on to progress to the top grade in agility competitions to continue competing to qualify for the next level of finals at Crufts.
Lauren is an international star with her dogs, competing both in the UK and internationally, as well as heading a top dog training business with the largest indoor facilities in the UK.
Lauren and partner Mathew Rouse, who also run pet supplements company A-OK9 won West Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards earlier this year.