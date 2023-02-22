Okehampton Fairtrade Group will be welcoming visitors from abroad to a special Fairtrade community lunch this weekend.
The event, which will be taking place at the Ockment Centre on Sunday, March 5 from 12.00pm, will host Fairtrade coffee producers from the Twongerekawacoko Women’s Fairtrade Coffee Co-operative in Rwanda.
This event (open to all) is a part of Fairtrade Fortnight which started on Monday and sees a range of community events taking place throughout the county.
For more information, visit: www.globalcentredevon.org.uk/fairtrade