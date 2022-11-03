Okehampton fire crew confirm building 80% damaged in fire incident
Okehampton fire station attended an incident involving a fire at a derelict building in Thornbury near Holsworthy on Tuesday (November 1).
Crews from Hatherleigh and North Tawton also attended the incident where they confirmed that the building was well alight and requested five pumps and an environmental protection unit to help tackle the flames. An aerial ladder from Barnstaple was also mobilised.
On scene crews also advised local residents of Woodacott cross to keep their windows and doors closed and inform them that a road closure between Woodacott cross and Ley cross for the majority of the day.
The building was 80% damaged by fire and 20% by heat and water. The cause is currently undetermined and there have been no reported injuries.
