Okehampton Fire Station Manager Austin Kiely said in common with colleagues throughout Devon, Cornwall and Somerset, his crews often attended wildfires in shared shifts: ‘Because wildfires are so difficult to put out totally in tinder dry undergrowth during the very dry weather, we often back up Tavistock as a neighbouring station, by sharing the shifts. So we might take over from them or the other way round to make sure the small pockets of fire don’t flare up again.’