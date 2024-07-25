Ricky's wife Sam, Okehampton firefighter Tim Stevens, Axminster firefighter Dan Goetz, and North Tawton firefighter Kevin Murrin, who is also Callum's grandfather, will join Ricky on the walk. Ricky, Tim, and Dan will complete the challenge wearing fire kits and breathing apparatus, while Sam and Kevin will wear fire leggings. The group will depart from Bristol Children's Hospital at 6am on August 8 and aim to arrive at Okehampton Fire Station on August 11, calling in at nine fire stations along the route.