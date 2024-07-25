An Okehampton firefighter will embark on a 110-mile hike this August to raise funds for three charities that supported his family during his son's life-saving heart surgery.
Ricky Wooldridge, a retained firefighter, will walk from Bristol Children's Hospital to Okehampton Fire Station to raise funds for The Firefighter Charity, The Grand Appeal, and Ronald McDonald House Charities. All of these charities provided crucial support when Ricky's son, Callum, underwent open heart surgery for a rare condition last year.
"The weight these charities lifted from our shoulders during the worst time of our lives is indescribable," said Ricky. "Their help allowed us to focus solely on our son's recovery, and we are forever grateful. We wanted to give back to help other families in similar situations."
Ricky's wife Sam, Okehampton firefighter Tim Stevens, Axminster firefighter Dan Goetz, and North Tawton firefighter Kevin Murrin, who is also Callum's grandfather, will join Ricky on the walk. Ricky, Tim, and Dan will complete the challenge wearing fire kits and breathing apparatus, while Sam and Kevin will wear fire leggings. The group will depart from Bristol Children's Hospital at 6am on August 8 and aim to arrive at Okehampton Fire Station on August 11, calling in at nine fire stations along the route.
Callum, a football enthusiast, underwent extensive testing last year due to symptoms including chest pains, which prevented him from participating in any exercise. He required open heart surgery after being diagnosed at eight with a rare heart condition called anomalous intramural right coronary artery, a congenital anomaly with the right coronary artery.
In August last year, Callum spent seven and a half hours in surgery and a week recovering at Bristol Children's Hospital. His surgery was successful, and he has since rejoined his football team.
The Grand Appeal funds life-saving equipment for Bristol Children's Hospital. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides "home from home" accommodations for families with children receiving hospital treatment across the UK. The Firefighters Charity supports UK fire service personnel and their families offering services from financial aid to rehabilitation.