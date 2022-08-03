Okehampton Free holiday gives out free packed lunches over summer holidays
Wednesday 17th August 2022 11:00 am
(Wilfred Wong on Unsplash )
Free packed lunches are being given out at the Okehampton Community Garden in Fatherford Lane every Tuesday and Saturday during the school summer holidays.
The lunches, which need to be pre-ordered, are given out every Tuesday and Saturday in August at 1pm. There is a vegetarian option available.
The lunches are being provided as part of a free food project called Holiday Hunger, sponsored by Western Power.
To book your lunch, contact Linda Harper from the carden on 07490 402513 or you email [email protected]
