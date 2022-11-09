Okehampton Friendly Circle hear about the work of the Street Pastors
Tuesday 15th November 2022 5:00 pm
Okehampton Friendly Circle with OUC clerk Karen Percival at a previous meeting ()
Julie Yelland spoke of the work of the Street Pastors in Okehampton.
On November 1 Alan Endacott gave a talk on stained glass. He brought some lovely stained glass panels, examples of which he had made, complete with the tools and lead which he used. This was thoroughly enjoyed by all the members.
Next month the meeting is December 6. Jeff and Cheryl from Sourton will entertain members with festive songs and there will be mince pies and cream.
This is the last meeting for 2022 but the festive lunch will take place on December 13 at Okehampton Golf Club.
