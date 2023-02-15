Okehampton's Moorland Fuels has recently invested in their tank farm infrastructure to store hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to provide suppliers, customers, and businesses across Devon and Cornwall with a renewable alternative to diesel.
The fuel can be used in any diesel engine without prior modifications with emissions reductions of up to 90%. This alternative fuel is manufactured from sustainable, renewable feedstocks and is certified under the UK Renewable Fuel Assurance Scheme and has proof of sustainability from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).
With green initiatives high on everyone’s agenda and with Devon County council’s goal of reaching net-zero 2030, the company believes now is the perfect time for businesses to consider the transition to HVO.
Director Abby Turner, said: “Having been a local business within Devon for the past 20 years, it's important to us that we remain true to our roots and support the local area with the transition to a greener future - that's why we have invested in HVO and can now distribute it directly from our depot in Okehampton.”
GBF's (Green Biofuel's) HVO fuel is the cleanest alternative diesel on the market which has been supercharged with an engine-enhancing additive. This additive results in engines running more effectively due to the higher cetane number of 70+ making it more efficient to burn, which considerably reduces the need for additives, such as AdBlue and has an excellent cold weather performance down to -35°C.