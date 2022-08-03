Okehampton golf club gets par-fect turnout to celebratory game
A recent golf competition in honour of a Sampford Courtenay golf legend met with a resounding success as dozens turned up at Okehampton’s golf club.
Sampford Courtenay resident Mike Moore attempted to break the golf marathon world record 50 years ago and to celebrate the golden anniversary of his attempt, Mr Moore’s daughter, Bev Hudson, organised a golf competition which proved to be particularly popular.
Mr Moore said: ‘I think it went very well. I stayed there for two hours or more. It was a terrific turnout, absolutely chock-a-block. I enjoyed it and met a lot of people I knew.’
The day’s event consisted of an 18-round game with over £100 up for grabs and, in a extra special twist, an old Okehampton golfer returned to the town to donate £50 towards the prize money.
Mrs Hudson said of the day: ‘I would personally like to thank everyone that turned up to play. Special thanks to Bev at the club for arranging the day and the green keepers for the hard work they put in to keep the course looking so good. Thanks also to the catering staff who supplied a lovely lunch.
‘I would also like to send a big thank you to Steve Ellis who sent a lovely email and donated £50.00 to the winners prize and also my son Dan Hudson who donated £50.00 towards the prize fund.’
Mr Moore did not join in the golfing this time around but he is still a great golf enthusiast, following local and international competitions, such as the Ryder Cup, and diligently reads the golf results in the Okehampton Times each week.
On June 25, 1972 Mr Moore and his golfing friends decided to break the world record and played a continuous game of golf in a marathon challenge, despite poor weather.
They started at 4:15 in the morning, finally finishing at 9pm, having walked over 50 miles in a game of 16 rounds and 12 holes. He raised £150 for the town and club.
Unfortunately, they discovered shortly after completing the challenge that someone had already beat them to it.
Okehampton Golf Club has still commemorated the men’s challenge on the club’s honours board. ‘Moore’s Marathon’ is also commemorated on the golf club’s website.
Okehampton’s golf course was founded in 1913 by five time open champion JH Taylor.
He first opened a nine hole course, which was opened by Okehampton benefactor and Simmons Park founder, Sydney Simmons.
Ten years later in 1923, JH Taylor along with 1903 open champion Alex Herd extended the course to 18 holes.
