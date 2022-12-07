An Okehampton gym owner’s campaign to raise enough money to provide all foodbank users with a Christmas dinner has nearly doubled its target.
Josh Ware, who owns the Future Bodies gym, set up the campaign last month and has now raised £5,500 and has high hopes that he will hit £6,000 by the end of the week (December 18).
Josh said: ‘To say we’re absolutely delighted is an understatement. The fundraiser has obviously has a massive impact and we’re over the target and I just want to squeeze as much juice out of this lemon as possible.
‘But the most amazing thing is that it’s going to affect and help so many people in Okehampton. I’m really really chuffed with that final result of it all.’
Donors have included Stevens’ Estate Agents, IDLE barbers and Donalds Menswear among many others.
Josh originally set out to raise £3,000 for the foodbank so that it could provide those using its services with fresh ingredients so that families can make their own Christmas dinner.
He also asked residents and businesses to drop off any food donations or other basic necessities at the gym, which he and his team will deliver to families in need this Christmas.
It has been so successful that Josh will close the campaign next week and deliver the cheque to the foodbank which he hopes will being ‘doing backflips’ and deliver a ‘sofa full of stuff’ including chocolates, cleaning products and soft toys to Okehampton families who might struggle otherwise.
In November, it was reported that the foodbank was supporting about 80 Okehampton families, a 20 percent rise since September 2022. The foodbank has also suffered a 25 percent increase in the cost of basic staples and in June reported a 60 percent drop in the number of donations as residents started to feel the pinch.
Okehampton’s foodbank is located in the Lower Hall of the Baptist Church in Okehampton and provides dried, tinned and bottled ingredients and goods to families.
Each parcel also includes fresh fruit and vegetables, butter, eggs, cheese, and bread, and once a month also includes household cleaning products, soap, shampoo, bathroom and kitchen cleaner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, and razors.
The items needed change on a monthly basis so the foodbank asks that donors check which items are in short supply at one of the collection points located at the Co-op, Lidl and Waitrose.
However, the foodbank has asked that residents not donate items such as pasta, baked beans, tinned tomatoes and soup, but offer festive products such as mince pies, along with washing powder, toothpaste and shampoo.
Anyone struggling to buy enough food can contact the foodbank by text on 07483 877378 or by email at [email protected]
For more information on volunteering, making a donation or accessing help visit the foodbank’s website at www.okehamptonfoodbank.co.uk.
To donate to the food drive campaign visit www.gofundme.com/f/future-bodies-food-drive.