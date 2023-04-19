Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council has offered its support to the town’s new memory cafe with a grant for hundreds of pounds
Okehampton Hamlets chairman Brian Wood presented OCRA’s general manager Ian Blythe with the cheque for £500 which will go towards the purchase of memory cafe uniforms and refreshments.
Mr Blythe said: ‘The contribution from the Hamlets has been vital. The uniforms will allow attendees to identify staff and the social element will be boosted.’
OCRA run the memory cafe alongside Tavistock care service Home Instead and Okehampton CIC Community Links.