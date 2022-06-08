Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council presents cheque to Okehampton Make Lunch Club

Okehampton Make Lunch Club had a visitor to their half term session when Cllr Brian Wood, chair of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, popped in to present a cheque towards buying colourful children’s crockery .

He said he was ‘so pleased’ that the grant money from Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council has been put to good use to help children in the Okehampton area.

Jo Morgan, coordinator of the holiday club, showed Brian the cups, plates, bowls and jugs which the money had helped them buy. She said the children were enjoying eating from the new crockery, encouraging them to try new food and enjoy their lunch.

The club for youngsters and their parents is now taking bookings for their summer sessions running every Wednesday of the school holidays, from July 27 to August 31 in the lower hall at Okehampton Baptist Church.