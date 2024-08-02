A major new initiative to support wildlife is set to benefit Okehampton as Barratt David Wilson Homes joins the "Homes for Nature" commitment.
"Homes for Nature" aims to ensure that every new home built in Okehampton will feature a bird-nesting brick or box and hedgehog highways as standard from September 2024.
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “Nature underpins our economy, provides the food, clean air, and water we all need, and yet everywhere it is under intense threat. Through Homes for Nature, we are making a small change, but that small change could create a significant benefit for nature and for the people who come to live in the communities we develop.”
Developed by the On Site Nature Measures Working Group and convened by the Future Homes Hub, "Homes for Nature" complements the Biodiversity Net Gain regulations, requiring new developments to attract 10 per cent more wildlife.
This initiative, embraced by 18 housebuilders responsible for over 90,000 homes annually, aims to provide at least 300,000 nesting bricks and boxes to support swift populations and various bird species nationwide, enhancing biodiversity in new developments.
Beyond bird boxes and hedgehog highways, the initiative encourages builders to integrate bat roosts, insect bricks, and hibernacula. Nature-led sustainable urban drainage systems and pollinator-friendly landscaping will further support wildlife in these new communities.
Currently, Barratt David Wilson Homes is building new homes in Okehampton at Okement Park and Hampton Mill, alongside other developments in Devon.