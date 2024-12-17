A vacancy for a new town councillor in Okehampton has arisen.
The town clerk is inviting anyone interested to get in touch, with the candidate likely to be chosen through co-option.
Co-option means a vacant seat on a town or parish council is filled by appointment by existing council members instead of election, as no one requested one when the vacancy was advertised.
To become a councillor, the applicant must be on the electoral roll for the parish or have owned or rented property, lived or worked in the parish for the past year. They must also be aged 18 years or older.