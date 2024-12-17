Two men have died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Okehampton.
Officers were called at around 3.15am this morning, Tuesday, to Exeter Road, B3260 following the incident involving a blue MG ZS.
Fire and ambulance services also attended.
Tragically, a 20-year-old man from Kingsteignton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old man from Chagford was conveyed to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but pronounced dead prior to arrival.
The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Chagford, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening or life-changing. He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.
The B3260 was closed to allow for roads policing officers and forensic collision investigators to conduct a thorough investigation. The incident occurred near Country Lanes Garden Centre.
Chief Inspector Dean Drury said: “Our thoughts continue to be with everybody affected by this tragic collision. We are working hard to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide support for those who require it.”
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses in the area that may have seen the collision, or who may have any relevant dash camera or CCTV footage to come forward quoting police log 69 of 17 December 2024.
Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.