The lunch club is open every Wednesday during the school holidays from 11am to 1:30pm and provides with organised activities and a hot healthy meal for children and their parents or carers. The club was mainly set up for children and their families, who are in receipt of benefit-related free school meals to help those on lower incomes who may otherwise struggle to afford healthy meals for their children during the school holidays. However, the club also welcomes any family who finds buying extra food in the holidays a struggle.