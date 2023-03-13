An Okehampton man has pleaded not guilty to smashing a window.
Simon Phillip Cox, 35, of Okehampton entered this plea at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 4, having been charged with damaging a double glazed window to the value of £250 belonging to another on July 1 2022, contrary to sections 1(1) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
Cox has been remanded on conditional bail until Friday, May 26 at 2pm in courtroom 5 of Exeter Magistrates' Court - adjourned for the trial. Conditions of this bail state that he must not have contact with a certain person nor enter a certain part of Okehampton.