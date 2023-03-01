Fairplace Church minister Chris Jackson and Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley planted new cherry trees in Simmons Park on February 23 as part of the park’s plan to replace the felled ash trees which had fallen victim to the ash dieback disease.
Okehampton mayor plants new cherry trees in Simmons Park
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Monday 6th March 2023 7:00 am
Left to right: Fairplace Church minister Chris Jackson and Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley (Okehampton Town Council )
