OKEHAMPTON Police reported today, Thursday, March 12 on an incident in the town’s main park yesterday, Wednesday, March 11.
The report, issued this morning, said: “A 23-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place following an incident in Simmons Park yesterday afternoon.
“This is an isolated incident we don’t require any further information.”
There are no further details at this time.
