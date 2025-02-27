Okehampton Medical Centre has announced it will be changing its online system to make it simpler to request medical help.
From today, Friday, February 28, the current system Systmconnect, will be replaced with Accurx which offers a more patient-friendly and responsive compared to the previous system.
How to request an appointment or admin help on the new system:
The website will have a new link to submit medical or admin requests.
The system will guide you through questions to help the team understand your needs.
Patient Services Advisors can submit a form on your behalf if you don’t have internet access.
Accurx is for submitting appointment and admin requests, the NHS app is for ordering repeat prescriptions, test results and vaccination history.