Okehampton Medical Centre patients will find disruption to some online services from April 29 to May 13 as the doctors' surgery moves to a new computer system.
Okehampton Medical Centre staff warned patients on social media that online services through the NHS App or Patient Access would not be available from April 29. Patients will not be able to use Patient Access following the change, as the new computer system is not compatible with it. Instead, they should use the NHS App.
The surgery will not be able to process online pharmacy requests from services such as Pharmacy4U or Boots UK during this time, so patients should ensure they order their medication by April 25. The service will resume as usual on May 13.
However, patients can still contact the surgery via Klinik, by phone on 01837 52233, or in person.