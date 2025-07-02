Calstock Parish Council has expressed disappointment after a pick-up truck, trailer and mower were stolen from their compound between Monday evening (June 30) and Tuesday morning (July 1).
Claire Bullimore, Calstock parish clerk, said: “Our team strive to provide a professional service for the communities within their parish. This type of criminal behaviour is so frustrating as it costs time and money – public money.
“Please bear with us as we now need to plan how we operate and deliver our services with a reduced number of tools and machinery.”
A police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware following a burglary at a workplace in Calstock, believed to have taken place between 4pm on June 30 and 6.30am on July 1. Enquiries are ongoing.
“Anybody with any relevant information or footage, particularly from around the St Andrew’s Church area, is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250167349”
