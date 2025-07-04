A historian is due to give a talk in Tavistock about the controversial figure of Mary Magdalene.
For the past 1,500 years Mary Magdalene has been the most maligned woman in the history of the Christian Church. In the sixth century she was mislabelled by Pope Gregory the Great as a reformed prostitute.
This unjustified disreputable past has provided centuries of artists with the inspiration they needed to create some of the most sensuous religious paintings in history.
The Friends of St Eustachius say all are welcome at the talk ‘Mary Magdalene: A Character Assassination in Art’ by art historian Dr Geri Parlby at St Eustachius’ Church on Tuesday, July 15, at 7pm. For further details call on 01822 616673.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.