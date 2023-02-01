Last month saw the re-election of Bob Hines as chairman of the Okehampton Men’s Probus Club for the third year running at the annual general meeting.
Mr Hines said of his chairmanship so far: ‘My chairmanship over the past two years has been rather unusual due to covid but I’m happy to say we’ve held things together retaining most of our existing club members.’
The Men’s Probus Club is also welcoming new members and is open to any retired man wishing to meet others, listen to interesting speakers and socialise.
The club meets at 10:30am on alternate Mondays at the Drill Hall on Kempley Road in Okehampton.