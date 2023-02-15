O K E H A M P T O N and District Men’s Probus Club raised £135 at their meeting on Monday February 6 and donated it to the Okehampton District Community Transport Group.
Their next meeting will be on Monday February 20 in the Drill Hall, Kempley Road, Okehampton starting at 10.30am when the speaker will be Dr Alan Parkinson with a talk entitled ‘A Helping Hand, dealing with Victorian and Edwardian Poverty’.
New members are very welcome, the club meets on a Monday morning every fortnight. You can get details from the chairman Bob Hines. Tel. 01837 53892
The community transport group is also looking for volunteers. Tel. 01837 55000.