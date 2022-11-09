Okehampton pantivity returns this year with eighth show
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Friday 18th November 2022 9:00 am
Nativity scene (Wintershall Nativity )
Okehampton Baptist Church will be holding the eighth pantivity this December.
The pantivity, which combines aspects of pantomime and the nativity story, will be held on December 2 and 3 and will bring together adult and children actors for the ‘funny’ performance.
‘We just want our community to have fun,’ said the church.
The first pantivity was held by the Okehampton Baptist Church, located on Fore Street, ten years ago in 2012 but the event has been put on hold for the past couple of years, until now.
