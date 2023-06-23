Okehampton Police have received a spate of reports in the last few days concerning cars that have been broken into with items stolen.
Police have stressed that they are keen to identify the perpetrator(s) immediately
They are asking residents to: - ensure cars are locked and secure as most vehicles that have been broken into were insecure - remove any valuables from plain sight - report all incidents and/or information relevant to persons committing crime to the police by ringing 101 or filling in a form on the Devon and Cornwall Police website; and/or- dial 999 immediately if you see any crime/offences taking place